This BULAWAYO DAY, 1 June 2021, celebrations of the City’s history opens the week for the second
edition of the BULAWAYO ARTS FESTIVAL (BAF), running this year from 2-5 June as a hybrid festival –
with some performances for a physical audience, others recorded live, and all streamed online on the
BAF TV channel and other social networks for audiences in Bulawayo and the world.
The Bulawayo Arts Festival continues to grow and diversify and this will be seen in the content of this
year’s festival. The BAF team will visit the country’s provinces to identify diverse content for the
festival, together with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe offices in those areas. This opens up the
festival to the nation at large and will see the towns and cities of Plumtree, Gwanda, Mutare,
Murewa, Harare, Kwekwe, Hwange and Victoria Falls taking part in this year’s edition.
BAF organisers are well aware that COVID-19 has changed a lot of what can be done within the
Creative sector, but they are rearing to go, and ready to showcase the city as a cultural capital of
Zimbabwe by running a hybrid festival for both virtual and physical audiences -within the COVID-19
stipulated regulations for gatherings, which has become the new way of doing the business of the
Arts.
The Bulawayo Arts Festival 2021 is availing limited opportunities for organizations or artists who are
about progressiveness and diversity to join their team and partner with them.