6:56 by Martin Bulawayo Arts Festival continues to grow

This BULAWAYO DAY, 1 June 2021, celebrations of the City’s history opens the week for the second edition of the BULAWAYO ARTS FESTIVAL (BAF), running this year from 2-5 June as a hybrid festival – with some performances for a physical audience, others recorded live, and all streamed online on the BAF TV channel and