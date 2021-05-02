Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to take a 1-0 lead in the test series

At lunch on day 3, Zimbabwe openers lived dangerously to reach 36-0 in their second innings after Pakistan gained a big 250-run lead in the first Test in Harare.
Kevin Kasuza was unbeaten on 21 and Tarisai Musakanda was batting on 14 with Zimbabwe still requiring a further 214 runs to avoid an innings defeat with all 10 wickets intact.
Pakistani bowlers’ skilful bowling in the second innings wiped out the top five of the home team including Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor. In the final session of the day, it was just a matter of time till the Pakistani bowlers skittled the rest of the chevrons.
Hasan Ali ended the day with career best figures of 5 for 36 in 12.2 overs. Hasan, who completed 50 Test wickets during the game, was also named player of the match.
Earlier, Pakistan was dismissed for 426 after resuming at a healthy 374-6 before Fawad Alam became the last man out for 140. Pakistan had made 426 in response to Zimbabwe’s first innings score of 176.
Alam, who was 108 not out overnight, hit 20 boundaries in his three-minute short of five-hour batting. He tried to hit Muzarabani to the leg side but edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva to end a fighting knock.
Hasan Ali effectively used the long handle in his 26-ball 30 including two sixes and three boundaries. Muzarabani finished with 4-73 while Donald Tiripano had figures of 3-89.
Zimbabwe Fall of wickets in 2nd Innings:
1-48 (Kevin Kasuza, 14.6 ov), 2-68 (Milton Shumba, 22.6 ov), 3-92 (Tarisai Musakanda, 28.3 ov), 4-95 (Roy Kaia, 29.5 ov), 5-117 (Brendan Taylor, 36.1 ov), 6-124 (Donald Tiripano, 40.2 ov), 7-124 (Tendai Chisoro, 40.4 ov), 8-128 (Blessing Muzarabani, 42.3 ov), 9-134 (Richard Ngarava, 46.2 ov)
Pakistan Fall of wickets 1st innings: