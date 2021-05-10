Would you like to win a FREE COPY of Then a Wind Blew?

All you have to do is:
- Watch this YouTube video on the book, at: https://youtu.be/WclsQb6Ej8U
- Answer the four questions below
- Then send your answers via email to [email protected]
This competition runs from today until 31 May 2021
The first two people to send in the correct FOUR answers will receive
a FREE COPY of Then a Wind Blew!
Here are the four COMPETITION QUESTIONS:
On the YouTube video, there are readings from Then a Wind Blew by four actors: Robin Ellis, Michael Kudakwashe, Christine Kavanagh and Charmaine Mujeri
Question 1: In the first reading, by Robin, what is the name of the tree he mentions?
Question 2: In the second reading, by Michael, what colour was the leaflet Baba (the priest) was holding?
Question 3: In the third reading, by Christine, who was in the photo that Susan picked up from her bedside table?
Question 4: In the fourth reading, by Charmaine, what could Nyanye smell as she waited in the food queue?Post published in: Entertainment