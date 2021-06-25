Andy Flower’s led team Multan Sultan won the PSL 2021 title

In 2020, Multan Sultan showed excellent performances, the continuity of which was evident in the present event of 221.Post published in: Cricket
Under the leadership of Andy Flower, head coach for Multan Sultan, showed excellent performance in the group stage of PSL 2021 and finished the group stage in the second position.
Multan Sultan scored 206 runs for the first time in the final. In which South African top order batsman Rilee Rossouw played his full role and completed fifty runs.
In response, former PSL champion Peshawar Zalmi’s team failed to achieve the target of 207.
South African cricketers have made a name for themselves in the PSL, which is why the event features South African players in every team, with players from Zimbabwe and South Africa prominent.
The South African representation in the list also includes Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans), Colin Ingram (Kings and United), Rilee Rossouw (Gladiators and Sultans) and Dale Steyn (United).
From Zimbabwe, Leading batsman Brendon Tylor, Sikandar Raza and Andy Flower will join as Coach of PSL team Multan Sultan, the former Zimbabwe batsmen previously having coached Peshawar Zalmi in 2016.
The Pakistan Super League event was postponed on March 3 in Pakistan due to rising of Corona’s cases, latter on, this mega cricket event was re- scheduled in UAE and all the matches were held in Abu Dhabi.
After a very tough time during 3rd wave of COVID-19, Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) done a amezing arrangements and completed the event.
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya
