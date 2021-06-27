27.6.2021 4:46
Bangladesh add Mahmudullah to squad for Zimbabwe Test

The national Twenty20 skipper makes a return to the Test team after 16 months, having played his last Test in February 2020 against Pakistan.

Bangladesh on Saturday included batsman Mahmudullah Riyad in their Test squad for next month’s one-off series against Zimbabwe.

 

The only Test of the series against Zimbabwe will begin on 7 July at the Harare Sports Club.

Mahmudullah has been included as a back-up to Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who have some injury concerns, said Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Akram Khan.

Bangladesh will also play a three-match one-day international series and as many T20 internationals in Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Mahmudullah, who is also a member of the ODI squad, will lead the team in the three-match T20 series.

The Bangladesh team will leave home on 29 June for their first series in Zimbabwe in more than eight years.

