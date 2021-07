Crocodile-Skin Supplier Readies Listing on Zimbabwe’s New Bourse

The Harare-based group will list on the Victoria Falls Exchange, or VFEX, on July 9 after delisting from the main bourse in the capital, Chief Financial Officer Oliver Kamundimu said Friday by phone.

Padenga, which counts top international brands among its customers, will be the new exchange’s second listing. The VFEX, set up in October to attract global capital, offers incentives such as tax breaks and the ability to repatriate funds from a country where foreign-exchange is in short supply.