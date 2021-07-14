14.7.2021 8:18
by Victor Chimbamu

Makoto goes down fighting

International Master Rodwell Makoto went of the World Cup being held in Sochi, Russia in a respectable manner! After playing well in the first game but failed to contain the centre pawns, he made sure he corrected his mistakes in the second game as he held his own but later blundered under time pressure in a pulsating game.

 

The Zimbabwean fans enjoyed watching live streaming online of the games as the games were beamed live!  In another twist of events, International Master Chitumbo Mwale made a mark as he became the first Zambian to push the encounter into a tiebreaker! He won an interesting game with less than four minutes left on the clock against a Seasoned 2660 rated player!

The Egyptians GM Fawzy Adam, Adly and his compatriot also pushed to the tiebreaker as well. Belial of Tunisia also made it to a tiebreaker after winning the second game. More exciting chess tomorrow as the playoffs get underway.

