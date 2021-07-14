Makoto goes down fighting

The Zimbabwean fans enjoyed watching live streaming online of the games as the games were beamed live! In another twist of events, International Master Chitumbo Mwale made a mark as he became the first Zambian to push the encounter into a tiebreaker! He won an interesting game with less than four minutes left on the clock against a Seasoned 2660 rated player!
The Egyptians GM Fawzy Adam, Adly and his compatriot also pushed to the tiebreaker as well. Belial of Tunisia also made it to a tiebreaker after winning the second game. More exciting chess tomorrow as the playoffs get underway.