6.7.2021 16:37
by Staff Reporter

RBZ introduces new $50 notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of $50 notes that will come into circulation with effect from tomorrow the 7th of July 2021.

The central bank shall release $360 million worth of these new notes through normal banking channels.

Post published in: Business

