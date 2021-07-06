6.7.2021 16:37 by Staff Reporter RBZ introduces new $50 notes The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of $50 notes that will come into circulation with effect from tomorrow the 7th of July 2021. The central bank shall release $360 million worth of these new notes through normal banking channels. Post published in: Business Related Stockwell Six: Convictions of three black men from 1970s overturned by Court of Appeal Solar power enables bank employees to work seamlessly from home Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Name * Email * Website