17.9.2021 8:24 by Bloomberg News Zimbabwe Seeks Investors for Dollar-Bond Years After Default Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Courts Investors on $200M Bond-Sale Roadshow Government targeting yield of 6% to 9% with debut dollar note Cryptocurrency may be listed on Victoria Falls-based exchange Business Related Droughts or storms? The dire dilemma of Zimbabwe climate migrants Zimbabwe artist turns worthless old Mugabe-era banknotes into paintings