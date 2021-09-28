28.9.2021
18:54
RBZ releases list of money launderers
The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has identified individuals listed hereunder who are abusing mobile telecommunications services and other social media platforms to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya
MEASURES AGAINST INDIVIDUALS ABUSING MOBILE PHONE SERVICES AND SOCIAL MEDIA TO PROMOTE AND FACILITATE ILLEGAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS AND MONEY-LAUNDERING ACTIVITIES
Read full press statement: Press-Statement—Abuse-of-Mobile-Phone-Services-to-Promote-and-Facilitate-Illegal-forex-Transactions
