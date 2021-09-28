28.9.2021 18:54
by Staff Reporter

RBZ releases list of money launderers

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has identified individuals listed hereunder who are abusing mobile telecommunications services and other social media platforms to promote and facilitate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya

MEASURES AGAINST INDIVIDUALS ABUSING MOBILE PHONE SERVICES AND SOCIAL MEDIA TO PROMOTE AND FACILITATE ILLEGAL FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS AND MONEY-LAUNDERING ACTIVITIES

Read full press statement: Press-Statement—Abuse-of-Mobile-Phone-Services-to-Promote-and-Facilitate-Illegal-forex-Transactions

Post published in: Business

