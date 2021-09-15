Scotland look to up T20 World Cup preparations against Zimbabwe

Overview
After a disappointing tour of Ireland, Zimbabwe will hope for an upturn in form as they take a pit-stop in Scotland for three T20Is. They had to endure a defeat in the T20I series, while Ireland roared back in the final ODI to level the series 1-1. They will also miss out on the services of the talismanic Brendan Taylor, who bid goodbye to international cricket after the tour of Ireland.
For Scotland, the series will be a major opportunity as they up their preparations for the upcoming 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The onus will be on experienced players like skipper Kyle Coetzer and Richard Berrington as the hosts brace up for a busy period ahead. With Josh Davey and Brad Wheal unavailable due to their county commitments, fast bowlers Gavin Main and Adrian Neill have been drafted into the squad.
Remember the last time:
The two sides last faced off in a T20I contest during the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India. In a first-round Group B encounter in Nagpur, it was Zimbabwe who came out on top.
Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a score of 147/7 after a brilliant half-century from Sean Williams. Wellington Masakadza’s four-wicket haul then helped them to restrict Scotland to 136 all out in 19.4 overs.
What they said:
Craig Ervine (Zimbabwe captain): “Brendan Taylor has been a huge ambassador for the country, a huge loss for us. Will leave a hole someone will need to fill in Zimbabwe cricket.”