Southern African and Zimbabwe Cricket fans will enjoy New Zealand tour to Pakistan this week

Pakistan and New Zealand will play the three-match one day international (ODI) and five-match T20 International (T20I) series scheduled to be held from 17 September to 03 October 2021 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
SuperSport to telecast live coverage of New Zealand vs Pakistan three match one day international (ODI) and five-match T20 International (T20I) series in Sub-Saharan Africa region; all matches live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform (Website, App). ATN Cricket Plus and CBN to telecast New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan in Canada. Cricket viewers in the United States can watch Pakistan v New Zealand series on ESPN+.
Sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Swaziland, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire, and Zimbabwe.
SuperSport to telecast live coverage of New Zealand v Pakistan threematch one-day international (ODI) and five-match T20 International series in Sub-Saharan Africa; all matches live streamed on the SuperSport digital platform (Website, App). BeIN Sports have TV rights for live coverage of the tournament in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries, here are the list – Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and Sudan. This series will be broadcast and streamed live by beIN Sports across 24 countries throughout the MENA region.
