From Subsistence to Small Business: Gardeners Hit Pay Dirt

BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE — Edith Hove wasn’t sure how she was going to pay her bills. It was March 2020, and Zimbabwe had just retreated into its first coronavirus lockdown. Hove, 65, is the primary caretaker for her grandchildren, ages 10, 15 and 17. She sold secondhand clothing at a market, but like so many forms of commerce, that was no longer allowed.