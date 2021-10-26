KUNONGA springs back with ‘INDUNA’

Victor Kunonga and Peace
Friday 29 Oct 2021, Theatre in the Park, Harare Gardens
Advance tickets $15 | +263 787 714 179 | Covid-compliant
NO MASK NO ENTRY | SANITIZING | SOCIAL DISTANCING
With the revival of life and living after the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions, Zimbabwe’s Victor Kunonga is back live on stage on Friday 29 October 2021 at the Theatre in the Park, Harare Gardens, from 6-9pm.
Opening the show is the fresh face of the gifted young artist Chipo Muchengwa, who is not new to the music scene, and honoured to be sharing the stage with Kunonga on this occasion.
The event, presented by Theatre in the Park and Dollarbill Ent, also celebrates Victor’s birthday and is sure to be a lively ‘bash’, with the popular songs fans have come to love, and now the release of his latest offering, fresh from the studio: INDUNA. KING.
Emerging from an extended quiet period of reflection and re-thinking, looking at now, thinking of the future, Kunonga has been making music, mixing and mastering ‘Induna’ – “One day I will be a King, one day I will rule. Ngizongena: I will get there … I’ll be in there.”
A highly danceable track with traditional rhythms crossing over occasionally into a socca-rish feel. The interplay of guitars always fascinating, talking their stories, discussing and agreeing, with Kunonga (guitar, percussion, lead voc) and Trust Samende on guitar, Naphtali Gurity Chivandikwa on bass, Denis Mushaishi on drums and Manasa Mujawo on keyboard. Backing vocals are by Piwai Kunonga and Phatisani Moyo.
The song’s pace and polyrhythms paint the sound of the indomitable spirit of the people of Africa – bearing the present with strength, courage, humour and looking to the future with hope and confidence – “One day, I will be a king.”
‘Induna’ is produced by Victor Kunonga, recorded by Trust Samende at Kulcha Houz Studio in the heart of the Zimbabwean capital, and mixed and mastered by Ntshuxeko Maboya in Pretoria, South Africa.
The latest since his 2019 release ‘Ndatsva’, ‘Induna’ is one of a series of songs that Kunonga will be releasing monthly, building up to his next full album, which will be the sixth since his debut in 2003 with ‘Such is Life’.
Kunonga said:
“Victor Kunonga & Peace are excited to be back on stage after a while. We have missed a lot of our friends we would see regularly at our show, and saddened that we have also lost a few. This tells us that we must cherish every moment and seize the opportunity to celebrate life. Come and celebrate life the African way, with us!”
From a recent open air performance by Victor and Peace in Harare, Mono Mukundu, the respected Zimbabwean musician and producer @MonolioStudios said:
"Victor Kunonga is in the league of artists who managed to create their own unique signature sound that is also truly Zimbabwean. Nothing sells in the music industry more than a combination of uniqueness, originality & authenticity. … Yesterday he was on fire – and what a joy it was."