Zimbabwe all set to host Ireland for a historic series

The opening ODI is set to be a momentous occasion for both the teams – Ireland will play their first ODI since 2018 when they played against New Zealand, while this will be Zimbabwe’s first official one-day game since being granted ODI status in April earlier this year.
On form, both teams are almost neck-to-neck. Zimbabwe recently won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in September without losing a single game in the tournament. Ireland too had a tremendous run in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier where they finished second on the table after winning three out of their four games.
With both Zimbabwe and Ireland in good form, the series is expected to be a closely contested affair.
Squads:
Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron
Fixtures:
5 October: 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club
7 October: 2nd ODI, Harare Sports Club
9 October: 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club
11 October: 4th ODI, Harare Sports Club