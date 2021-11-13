Civil servants to get US dollar bonuses

This was revealed by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in a letter dated November 3rd, who also said that those with pay scales exceeding the balance of the 13th cheque will be paid in local currency.
The letter was directed to Secretary to the Public Service Commission, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, Acting Executive Director, Health Services Board, and Angelbert Mbengwa as well as Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, Walter Chikwana.
“Guided by the developments in the market and taking into account the plight of workers and the need to cushion members from the adverse of fluctuations in exchange rates and also taking into account the proactive initiative by Government,
The government also announced that it will be awarding year-end bonuses to former liberation war-fighters.
Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri announced that the liberation war veterans that the bonuses will be denominated in United States Dollars.
“Already, a commitment has been made by Treasury to pay war veterans bonuses this year, a part of which is likely to be in foreign currency. Measures are also being taken to improve the benefits of the veterans further,” she said.Post published in: Business