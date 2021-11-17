20:14 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: EFF Leader Malema Denounces Calls for Deportation of Millions of Zimbabweans, Nigerians Illegally Staying in South Africa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader, Julius Malema, has denounced calls by some political parties, supporters and civil society organizations pushing for the removal of foreigners from South Africa saying he would rather lose votes in 2024 elections than allow millions of Zimbabweans, Nigerians and others to return home.