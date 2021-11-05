11:59 by CITE Have your say: Obert Mpofu grabs 145ha of Esidakeni Farm

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu was allocated part of the hotly disputed Kerlshmar Farm in Nyamandlovu in what could be viewed as corruption as the former minister already owns other farms. Siphosami Malunga, who is the son of late nationalist Sydney Malunga and Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) director, co-owns Kershelmar