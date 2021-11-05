Obert Mpofu grabs 145ha of Esidakeni Farm

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu was allocated part of the hotly disputed Kerlshmar Farm in Nyamandlovu in what could be viewed as corruption as the former minister already owns other farms.
Siphosami Malunga, who is the son of late nationalist Sydney Malunga and Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) director, co-owns Kershelmar Farms (Private) popularly known as Esidakeni with businessman Charles Moyo and Zephania Dhlamini, a scientist working at NUST.
However, in a state gazette, Lands minister Anxious Masuka said the farm measuring 553 hectares and situated in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province was compulsory acquired under section 72(2) of the country’s constitution, attracting widespread condemnation.
According to an offer letter seen by CITE, Masuka parcelled out 145 hectares of the farm to Mpofu’s company Mswelangubo Farm.
“Please note that the land in question is for institutional use by Mswelangubo Farm and shall remain state land on which terms and conditions for state land apply.”
Contacted for comment, Mpofu said he was not at liberty to comment as the matter is subjudice.
Part of the land was also parcelled out to Dumisani Madzivanyati a Bulawayo businessman and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) lecturer Dumisani Madzivanyati.
This week Madzivanyati was ordered by the High Court to stop interfering with the farm operations.
The businessmen have also identified Central Intelligence Organisation co-deputy director-general Gatsha Mzithulela, CIO operative Reason Mpofu as the other people behind the farm seizure.