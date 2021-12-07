14:34 by Martin Have your say: Nezox Brands Is Scaling Its Banana Flour Production To Help Zimbabwe Farmers Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

Green banana flour is low in sugar and high in resistant starch type 2. Resistant starch has prebiotic properties and increases the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut. This gluten free flour, which is rich in potassium, is very rich in starch, therefore one will use a much smaller volume of the banana flour when compared to other