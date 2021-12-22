Vast Resources says its confident of a successful outcome to Zimbabwe talks

The company has responded to weekend media reports in Zimbabwe.
Vast Resources PLC (AIM:VAST) told investors it remains confident of a successful outcome to ongoing talks with the Government in Zimbabwe, as it responded to domestic media articles.
In a brief stock market statement, Vast said: “The company wishes to state that it has at no stage been contacted or consulted by the author of the articles and did not make any comment in relation to these articles and does not agree with the conclusions.
“Vast Resources PLC and its subsidiaries have been and remain in dialogue with the highest level of Government in Zimbabwe and the company remains confident of a successful outcome.
“The company looks forward to providing further updates at the appropriate time.”