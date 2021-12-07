14:29 by Fin 24 Have your say: Zimplats invests R28 billion into new mine and solar power plant

Zimplats, the Zimbabwean unit of Impala Platinum, has announced a new $1.8 billion (about R28 billion) capital shore-up to develop a new mine, expand existing production and processing capacity at existing ones, and to cater for power outages through a 185 MW solar power plant.