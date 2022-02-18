18.2.2022 9:36
Case Study: Improving Gender Attitudes, Transition and Education Outcomes (IGATE) Zimbabwe

published on 16 Feb 2022 by World Vision

IGATE seeks to improve learning outcomes and positive transitions for 30,550 marginalized girls in rural communities of Zimbabwe. This case study is part of a collection to foster learning and knowledge-sharing around programme innovation and response to ensure girls’ continued learning during the pandemic. This case study looks at the IGATE programme response to the gender-related impacts of COVID-19 on education and their aftershocks in Zimbabwe, programme outcomes, challenges and learning, and opportunities beyond the immediate COVID-19 crisis to promote girls’ education and gender equality.

