FML faces investigation over asset separation law defiance

THE Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec), a statutory body, has launched a forensic investigation into the affairs of First Mutual Life Assurance (FML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL) which provides primary individual and group life assurance cover, over its failure to separate assets between shareholders and policyholders.