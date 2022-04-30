Comedian’s family shares struggle with crippled healthcare system

Chigubu passed away on Wednesday morning after battling Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which had left him bedridden and struggling to talk.
When CITE visited his home in Barbourfields, mourners were gathered to console the family.
A family representative, his uncle, Prince Mboweni said Clive’s journey was very challenging as they were racing against time to get him treatment.
Prince Mboweni, the uncle of the late celebrated Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu speaks on his battle with cancer and the challenges of seeking treatment in public hospitals.
“The thing is, it is unfortunate that we are in this stage whereby we failed after all the support he got, what I can say is I am grateful of cause to everyone who has been supportive although the journey was very challenging because first of all, it was a case of going through the public health system,” said Mboweni.
“We all know time was also a factor so it’s a matter of depending on booking dates and things like that at the same time through the research that we were doing we were aware that this thing is spreading quickly so those things were a big drawback, so that is what we went through.”
Mboweni added that despite his condition, Clive was hopeful that he was going to beat cancer.
“He was very strong, hopeful from the point they told him this is cancer, he had to tell the doctors that he will be strong, he will fight this and as the uncle, by the side, I just took it like that though it was a bit weird for me because I was expecting to be the one to comfort him,” he said.
He said the comedian went through the diagnosis process up to a stage where he was referred to Mpilo Hospital for chemotherapy.
“That was our whole goal to reach that stage, just get treatment. When we got to Mpilo Hospital, little did we know that we were too late, his organs were not ready for the chemotherapy because they said it was stronger so he needs to boost up a number of things such as the liver, the kidneys, he was dehydrated a lot and we needed to hydrate him,” said Mboweni.
“We were all happy that finally he has seen the doctor and the doctor had said he may start the chemotherapy in a month’s time because he felt that he was not really ready for the chemo- treatment so the idea was to boost him, have energy and be hydrated then we go for treatment.”
Mboweni said there were suggestions from people to take Clive for treatment outside the country.
“There were some people who even suggested we take him outside the country for treatment, that is what was on the plate then suddenly in the morning around 5 am he was not responding because he was on a drip just to boost his system to be hydrated, we thought he will be better, so you can imagine the point we were in and we had hope than before but we got that blow in the morning,” he said.
Mboweni said Chigubu will be laid to rest on Saturday.
“What I can confirm for now is Saturday just to give space for others who requested to be part of the burial ceremony but we are yet to confirm the burial place,” he said.
Chigubu is survived by his five-year-old daughter.