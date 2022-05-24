Bundles in USD

The USD bundles will be for data, voice as well as SMS. These are available to the Telecel prepaid customers as well as selected Telecel red and Telecel business customers.
The Marketing Director Mr Christopher Rubatika had this to say “The bundles are available on *480# and they come in different denominations that suit each and every pocket.” Telecel has designed the different packages for data where a person can choose daily data, WhatsApp bundles and the new Giga Data bundles for heavy data users.
For just 1US dollar, Telecel’s daily data bundle has 1024 Mb of data and is valid for 24 hours. The Giga data bundle 15 that comes with 15360MB is valid for 30 days and it costs only 12USDollars
On Voice bundles, Mr Rubatika added that, “we have come up with different packages that ranges from a daily bundle which costs $0.50c only and gives a customer 30 minutes to call. The other voice bundles range from a dollar to $4 which $4 having 320 minutes to call. We also have in this offer SMS bundles. For just $0.50c a Telecel customer gets 230 SMS’ valid for 14 days and if one needs a monthly bundle they can get 600 SMS’ for just dollar”.
According to CEO, Mrs Angeline Vere “The introduction of USD bundles is a way of cushioning our valued customers against inflation. As is the norm, our bundles are affordable and varied offering a choice to all segments of our customer base”
