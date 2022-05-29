5:43 by Staff Reporter Have your say: ‘Zimdollar dead by next month’

ZIM DOLLAR BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE TWO of Zimbabwe’s most respected economics professors have warned government to bite the bullet and redollarise because the Zimdollar “would be dead soon”. Professors Gift Mugano and Anthony Hawkins are arguing that the government is resisting the inevitable by sticking to the domestic currency when the market is rejecting it.