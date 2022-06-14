Racism for Sale – BBC Africa Eye documentary

The kids repeat the words with smiles and enthusiasm — but they don’t understand that what they’re being told to say is “I am a black monster and my IQ is low.” The clip ignited outrage in China and beyond. But no-one ever answered the crucial questions: Why was this filmed? Where was it shot? Who made it? These questions send #BBCAfricaEye and #BBCEyeInvestigations reporters Runako Celina and Henry Mhango on a journey into a Chinese video-making industry that exploits vulnerable children across the continent.