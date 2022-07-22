Fight for Chess

This has divided the places into two which are mainly the pro- Russia and the Pro- Ukraine. This will be a pulsating fight for the top job. The incumbent President Dvokovich Arkaday of Russia will be set to return to the top post.
The Ukranian team has the following people who will be steering the ship for the team :
Presidential Candidate is the Grand Master Andrii Baryshpolets. He has won many tournaments internationally. His highest Elo rating was 2609. He holds a Doctorate in Agricultural and Applied Economics From Texas Tech University and currently works as a Senior Associate in Price Water House Coopers, One of the big four Accounting firms. He also serves as a Treasurer and the board of Director of the American Ukranian medical foundation, a public Charity.
Deputy President Candidate is Grand Master Peter Heine Nielsen.
He coached World Champions Viswanathan Anand from 2002 to 2013 and Magnus Carlsen who is the current World Champion winning a total 8 titles , 4 with each player. Furthermore he won the Fide Trainer of the year in 2016. He is Denmark’s highest rated player for more than 20 years with a peak rating of 2700. To cape the icing on the cake he also has some individual accolades which include the bronze medal at the Olympiad and a European gold medal while playing for Denmark National team.
Vice President- Dr Josie. C Velazquez Martinez- is a research Scientist and Lecturer at the MIT and has more than 10 years of experience in conducting Applied research on logistics sustainability and small firms in emerging markets. He serves as the Director of NIT sustainable supply chains lab. He is also the Director of MIT Genesys. His peak rating 2192.
He also published a variety of business oriented articles.
Vice Presidential Candidate- Robert Katende of Uganda
He has impacted on many people’s lives through the Walt Disney movie ‘Queen of Katwe’. Phiona Mutesi’s rise from slums to become a chess champion.
Treasurer Candidate- Shiong Tan
Charles Masaiti is a highly driven proactive and passionate individual with more than 21 years of experience in Sports Management and Organisation.
His children have grown up to be champions Woman Fide Master (WFM) Besa Masaiti currently on Sports Scholarship in Texas , United States of America and Gideon Masaiti being Botswana National Schools Champion.
He set up a chess club named Rock n’ Roll. It is through this club that he has been able to make an impact in chess in Botswana and neighboring countries by organizing International chess competitions. He is an International Organizer who passed the internet based examm in March 2019 together with yours truly.
For the past five years , these international events have brought in quite a number of sponsors and backers, Organizers and players of all ages and nationalities , parents , spectators and chess tourists alike.
Currently he is organizing a chess tournament this month which will be played by local and international players of different age groups.