NGOs condemn Motsoaledi’s attack on Helen Suzman Foundation over ZEP court action

Earlier this week, Motsoaledi accused the foundation and NGOs of trying to “dislodge” the government after HSF said it intended to take the department to court over its handling of the conversion of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) to visas.
“It would be wrong for us to express any opinion on the merits of the HSF case, but it is both grossly improper and unconstitutional for the minister to insult, threaten and attempt to intimidate the HSF,” said the NGOs on Thursday.
“In our country, court cases are determined on their merits in duly constituted courts, not by public declarations.”