14:07 by Sharon Pincott Have your say: Celebrating World Elephant Day 2022 – with Sharon Pincott

Elephants are never far from my mind. I can assure you first-hand that wild elephants are charismatic, mischievous, seductive, enchanting, filled with joy and ancient wisdom; the true essence of Nature, their souls forever intertwined with Africa. They live life in a way that makes them happy, with so much frivolity, skilfully sensing vibrations in the air and underground, always in touch with beloved family and friends.