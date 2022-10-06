How Mine gold heist suspects arrested

The gold was in transit to Fidelity Printers in Bulawayo when the robbers ambushed the security vans and stole the gold and four firearms.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Earnest Mutandwa (30).
Earnest was arrested in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.
The suspect’s accomplices who include Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Vumbunu, Israel Zulu and one identified by his alias Diva and six others are still on the run.
“On 4 October 2022, police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo. Detectives reacted to the report and recovered car keys, 3x9mm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303-rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes,” said Nyathi.
“Further investigations by the police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30XJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo. Police arrested Antony Moyo, who implicated Wilson Mutandwa and Earnest Mutandwa, who were subsequently arrested.”
Nyathi appealed to anyone with information on the other suspects to contact the police.