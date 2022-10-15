Annual production of both platinum and chrome both increased at its main site in South Africa. In Zimbabwe, he expects to have the first “ore in mill” at the Karo site in July 2024. Pouroulis says that Tharisa is in the process of a multi-stage capital raise for the US$391mln cost of building Karo, which includes US$45mln of contingency.
15.10.2022 16:46
Tharisa optimistic about move into Zimbabwe
Tharisa PLC's (LON:THS) CEO Phoevos Pouroulis updates Proactive on production and progress at the company's new Karo development in Zimbabwe.