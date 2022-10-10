The ZCTU president painted a picture of a struggling economy and high unemployment levels. Speaking to SABC News, he said most workers have now been forced into the informal economy. Just how difficult have things become for workers in Zimbabwe? Mandla Sibanda, Secretary-General of the Cement and Lime and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe join us.
10.10.2022 20:10
Unpacking the plight of Zimbabwean workers
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) attended the COSATU Congress in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.