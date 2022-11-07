Does Topbet Have An Application And How Do I Access The Platform Faster?

Introduction
The answer is a no-no. Topbet has no application or mobile software. However, it has managed to wow its users with interesting themes such as roulette and poker.
The good news is that punters can earn decent pennies every week. So rest assured that there’s minimal risk of losing your hard-earned money. However, make sure you bet responsibly to avoid stories touching the heart. This is a rule of thumb for every online bookie. So Topbet is not an exception.
There are different ways of accessing the site. These include using the punter’s email address or a Facebook account or setting up a username. The second method is quick. However, the first and third methods are safer.
Topbet’s interface has spectacular visuals. It also supports chats within the app. Users can follow their betting role models to learn more about them and interact with them.
The platform was established in 2011. Since then, it has stood the test of time, with alluring games and bonuses always lurking around its customers.
Topbet is well-optimized for the most prominent handheld devices, such as iPhones, Android, and iPads.
How To Download The Topbet App
As stated earlier, Topbet has no dedicated application for punters. However, the website is available for access using iOS, iPad, Android devices, and other handheld devices. In addition, the site is free and refreshing.
Many users have accessed the website. This means that its navigation process is smooth and hassle-free.
Topbet upgrades its website every step of the way. By this, we mean that from time to time, they provide some features to enhance the performance of the website. Hence, it’s recommended that players refresh the page to enjoy the new features.
The verdict is that whether you are using an Android device or iOS, you cannot download topbet app on Google Play Store or iTunes store. The site is only available when you access it via your browser.
However, you can still wager on all your favorite players and sports. There’s also a real-time betting option on the mobile version. One surefire way to enjoy browsing directly via your browser is to integrate Topbet into your home screen.
How To Add Topbet To Your Home Screen
You must follow the following steps to include Topbet on your home screen.
- Open your browser, e.g., Opera browser, Chrome, Firefox, Phoenix, and many others. However, Chrome is preferable.
- Access the Topbet platform on your browser.
- Click on the three-dotted options next to the address bar in the top right-hand corner. Then tap the option “Add to the home screen.” As far as Chrome is concerned, this option is usually the tenth on the list.
- After selecting the option mentioned earlier, you will need to create a bookmaker name. It’s recommended to use a simple title such as Topbet. In this case, your browser will include it on your home screen.
Top-rated Mobile Features at Topbet
Topbet has several charms. One of them is its velvety red and black visuals. An added advantage is its navigation system. You can easily navigate to your favorite section with little or no glitches.
The platform helps you to enjoy fantastic features such as leaderboards, bonuses, horse racing, real-time wagering, casino wagering, and many others.
At the homepage’s foot is an icon that allows you to return to the top. It’s quick, more like helping you to leap over a wall. Also, you will find sections leading you to the client support service page. The customer support team is amiable and works around the clock. So you should expect to get responses to your complaints as quickly as possible.
Topbet provides a lot of value to users. So whether it has an application or not, it is worth your while.
Topbet Promotions
There are no specific bonuses available for mobile users at the bookie. However, both old and new users can enjoy a few promotions on the site. So, you can claim these offers after registration.
The Topbet Promotions section is one of the easiest places to access the website. It’s located in the upper left corner and houses additional information about the available promotions.
The truth is that there are fewer offers on the platform. However, they are enough to thrill and encourage you to keep betting at Topbet.
Welcome Package
Topbet does not have the most attractive welcome package. However, the bookie provides a No deposit package. You will get R30 for opening an account.
Note that Topbet is one of the few sportsbooks in South Africa that provides a No deposit incentive.
Foolproof Interface
The interface has an engaging and sophisticated visual. In any case, the most significant wagering details have been provided on the homepage.
The best part is that the navigation system is smooth. So whether you are a new user or an experienced player, exploring the necessary sections wouldn’t be a challenge.
In essence, the interface saves time.
Score Predictor
How does the soccer predictor work? First, it requires you to choose a few upcoming events where you will need to predict the scores. The rule of thumb is that the scores must be accurate.
Once you accurately predict the scores, you can claim your share from the whopping sum of 200,000 Rands.
How To Place A Wager At Topbet
First, you must register on the platform before placing a wager. Afterward, you can follow the steps below to place your first wager.
- After successful registration, please sign into your account.
- Choose the game option at the top of the homepage.
- Select the tournament that you want to wager from.
- Make your selections subject to the wager slip at the foot of the page.
- Choose the desired amount for the wager. Make sure you can easily let go of this amount even if you lose.
- Now that you have chosen the appropriate options, you should start wagering. Start by tapping the “place bet” icon.
Conclusion
Topbet is one of the best virtual bookies in South Africa. It works well on all smartphones, such as Androids and iPods. However, the bad news is that it does not have an application. Hence, clients can only access it through their browsers.
