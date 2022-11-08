How Axie Infinity Works

Play-to-earn games allow receiving income while playing games. This concept made a buzz in the industry, mainly with the emergence of the Axie Infinity platform. Let’s talk about this game and its benefits.
What is the Axie Infinity Coin, and How Does it Work?
Axie was the first blockchain-based platform that allowed to earn real tokens while playing the game. The idea of the game is to:
- collect NFTs;
- breed Axie tokens;
- trade;
- buy land;
- battle Axies and receive rewards.
AXS coin is an NFT in the form of painted cartoon animals. The platform’s participants can create more Axies and earn more tokens in the game process. Since the game has become trendy and attracted many players, the Axie infinity coin price reached $165.37 in November 2021. However, in 2022, the project faced challenges when it was hacked and lost $625m. Since then, the AXS coin price has significantly dropped, and today is traded at $8.9 (October 2022).
However, experts are still optimistic about the AXS price and predict $262 in 2023. However, before buying this or that crypto asset, you should estimate the risks you take and analyse the project on your own. For example, conduct a tech analysis of the AXS price and find historical indicators and patterns, analyse the news background after a powerful hacker attack, and the state of the game’s community. These will help you understand if it is worth investing in AXS.
The token is popular and available on all large crypto exchanges. For example, you can easily buy AXS coin on the WhiteBIT crypto platform, or if you enjoy blockchain games, you can join the Axie platform and earn NFTs by playing the game.Post published in: Business