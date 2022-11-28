Zimbabwe: Aid agencies begin delivering food to millions in need

Some regions are experiencing an arid season that will continue till March, leaving more than three million people in need of help, according to the country’s Vulnerability Assessment Committee. Rising food prices and record-high inflation are also making life more difficult for Zimbabweans. Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa has this report from Buhera, Zimbabwe. – Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe – Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish – Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera – Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/ @AljazeeraEnglish #Aljazeeraenglish #News #Zimbabwe #famine