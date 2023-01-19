19:16 by Daily Maverick Have your say: Tsitsi Dangarembga’s Books of Not – Life through the eyes of Tambudzai

‘The Book of Not’. ‘Black and Female’ and ‘Nervous Conditions’ by Tsitsi Dangarembga book covers (left to right). Images: Supplied / Faber In my humble opinion all three novels, and now Black and Female, should be essential reading in schools, universities and households throughout the world. For art’s sake they are important for those who