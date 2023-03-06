The historic Arenas de Getxo football club

You can use 1xbet.co.ke for betting in Kenya now, and use these features to win by wagering on Spanish football. The club was founded in 1909, making it one of the oldest football clubs in Spain, and has a rich history and tradition in Basque football.
The club's name, Arenas, comes from the beach of Arenas, which is located near the club's original stadium. The club's colors are black and white stripes, and the team plays its home matches at the Campo Municipal de Fadura.
One of the founders of the Spanish La Liga
Arenas de Getxo enjoyed success in the early years of Spanish football, winning the Copa del Rey in 1919 and reaching the final in 1927. The club was also a founding member of La Liga in 1928, and played in the top division for several seasons in the 1930s and 1940s.
One of the most famous players to come through the ranks at Arenas de Getxo is Jose Angel Iribar. He went on to become a legendary goalkeeper for Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish national team. Iribar began his career at Arenas de Getxo and played for the club from 1959 to 1962 before moving on to Bilbao.
A traditional team from the Basque country
In recent years, Arenas de Getxo has competed in the lower divisions of Spanish football. However, the club's history and tradition have remained an important part of Basque football culture. The club's fans, known as the Arenas Kopa Taldea, are passionate and dedicated, and have continued to support the team through thick and thin.
While the team has been unable to participate in the Spanish La Liga for many years, during its history they still won plenty of competitions. Some of the most important accolades they have are:
- a Copa del Rey title;
- three third-division trophies;
- and three Biscay Championships.
At 1xBet you can make a football bet now on every other football team that regularly takes part in the Spanish tournaments.
