The respected Steve Bennett

Bennett began his career as a referee in 1984, working his way up through the ranks of the English football league system. Eventually, he was promoted to the Football League's list of referees in 1992.
He then made the step up to the Premier League in 1999, where he quickly established himself as one of the most respected referees in the game.
A fantastic career in the English Premier League and elsewhere
Over the course of his career, Bennett officiated in over 300 Premier League matches. Of course, Bennett was also a referee for many other tournaments, including:
- the UEFA Champions League;
- the UEFA Euro;
- and even the FIFA World Cup.
Bennett was known for his authoritative but fair approach to refereeing, as well as his excellent communication skills with players and managers. He was highly respected by his peers, and he was consistently praised for his ability to handle the pressure of high-stakes games.
A difficult match
One of the most notable incidents in Bennett's career came during a Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United in 2004. In the match, Bennett sent off Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes and awarded a controversial penalty to Manchester United. This resulted in a 2-0 win for the Red Devils.
The decision was widely criticized by Arsenal fans and players, but Bennett stood by his decision, insisting that he had made the correct call.
Bennett retired from refereeing in 2010, after a career spanning over 20 years. In retirement, he has continued to be involved in football, working as a pundit for the BBC and other media outlets. He has also been involved in the training and development of young referees.