Zimbabwe Implements the International Monetary Fund's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

Washington, DC: With the successful launch of a new data portal, Zimbabwe has implemented a key recommendation of the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS) to publish essential macroeconomic and financial data. The e-GDDS is the first tier of the IMF Data Standards Initiatives that promote transparency as a global public good and encourage countries to voluntarily publish timely data that is essential for monitoring and analyzing economic performance.