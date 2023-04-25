Zimbabwe is currently hosting the ICC World Cup Qualifier, so it is definitely a great move for the Pakistan A team to go there and play matches with the Zimbabwean team.
The Zimbabwean team will be able to fine-tune themselves by playing these important cricket matches with the Pakistani A team, and the new players of Pakistan will also get an opportunity to show the essence of their ability.
The hosts are sure to have one eye on the Cricket World Cup Qualifier during the one-day matches, with two spots at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 up for grabs at the later event.
The first one-day clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan A team is scheduled to be played at Takashinga Cricket Club on May 17, with the remaining matches to be played at Harare Sports Club on 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27 May.
Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9.
The event will see 10 teams competing for the two remaining places at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.
Pakistan team will travel to Zimbabwe from Lahore on 30 April to play two four-dayers and six one-day matches from 3 to 27 May.
A Team Pakistan captain Imran Butt said that We have prepared ourselves well for the Zimbabwe series. During the camp, the players had featured in different practice games to adjust themselves to both red-ball and white-ball cricket.
He also belive that I am fortunate enough to have enough resources given the depth of our squad, which boasts a good blend of young players and experienced campaigners. The management and I are hopeful that these players will perform well in the series, which will benefit Pakistan cricket in the near future.
Pakistan Cricket Board Media Manager Shakeel Khan has told Zimbabweans that Pakistan A team’s visit to Zimbabwe will be very impressive, in which players have been selected who have a brilliant career in Pakistan’s domestic cricket.
He further said that the Pakistan Cricket Board attaches great importance to its relationship with Zimbabwean cricket. This is the reason why there is a strong bond between players and fans from both sides.
Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya