WFP Zimbabwe Jul – Dec 2022 Annual Country Report Highlights

• The year 2022 marked 20 years of WFP’s operations in Zimbabwe.
• In July, WFP Zimbabwe transitioned to a new country strategic plan covering the period from July 2022 to December 2026, providing a roadmap to consolidate promotion of shock-responsive social protection, and sustainable and resilient food systems.
• WFP continued to strengthen its partnerships with the Government, local communities, and other UN agencies, helping to advance policies and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.Post published in: Agriculture