Pakistan Shaheens rout Zimbabwe ‘A’ to sweep series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens defeated Zimbabwe ‘A’ by an innings and 41 runs on the last day of the second four-day match at the Mutare Sports Club in Mutare on Saturday.
The victory gave the Shaheens a 2-0 clean sweep in the four-day matches series. Shaheens won the first four-day match by eight wickets at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe from May 3-6.
According to the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board, it took only 9.3 overs for the Shaheens to take the remaining three wickets of Zimbabwe ‘A’ second innings on Saturday as the hosts could add only 37 runs to their overnight score of 238-7.
For the Shaheens, fast bowler Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets for 49 to end with match figures of seven for 85. He was declared man-of-the-match. Pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Aamir Jamal snapped two wickets apiece in the second innings.
The Shaheens now take on Zimbabwe ‘A’ in a six-match one-day series starting on May 17 in Harare.
Summarised scores:
Pakistan Shaheens bt Zimbabwe A by an innings and 41 runs.
ZIMBABWE ‘A’ 163 in 56.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 66, Dion Myers 50; Mohammad Ali 4-36, Mehran Mumtaz 3-36, Aamir Jamal 3-51) and 275 in 85.3 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 55, Tony Munyonga 43, Joylord Gumbie 42; Mohammad Ali 3-49, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-33, Aamir Jamal 2-45)
PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 479 in 116 overs (Haseebullah 117, Hussain Talat 74, Omair Bin Yousuf 65, Mohammad Huraira 64, Qasim Akram 36, Aamir Jamal 35; Victor Nyauchi 5-125, Tanaka Chivanga 3-89).