Prices on goods in Zimbabwe out of control Prices on goods in Zimbabwe out of control

Zimbabwe's economy is once again spiralling out of control. Despite previous claims by the government that the economy has been recovering, market developments in the past two weeks have suggested the contrary. Prices of basic commodities in shops have risen significantly in both local currencies as well as the United States dollar. Over the past two decades, Zimbabwe's economy has been plagued by hyperinflation and a shortage of foreign currency. Efforts for recovery have now been dampened by a power crisis that seems to have no immediate solution in sight.