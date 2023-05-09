9.5.2023 7:23
by The Zimbabwean

Why Zimbabwe is Using Gold as a Currency | Vantage with Palki Sharma

Zimbabwe has launched new digital tokens backed by gold.

It’s a move to replace the country’s actual currency – the Zimbabwe dollar. What explains the move? Palki Sharma explains Zimbabwe | Gold | Currency | New Digital Token | Zimbabwe Dollar | World News | Trending News | Latest News | Firstpost | Bitcoin | Digital Currency | Zimbabwe Economic Crisis #zimbabwe #gold #currency #digitaltokens #dollar #worldnews #trendingnews #latestnews #firstpost Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.

Post published in: Business

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *