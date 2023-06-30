15:00 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Is this a Turning Point?

In the past 4 months patient Zimbabweans have again been subjected to the collapse of our own currency. Our currency history has been a roller coaster. When I left school in 1957, our local currency was called a “pound” and we were in the Sterling Zone. Our foreign exchange reserves were held in the UK and our monetary policy was managed by the British Central Bank. A that time our currency was worth 2,5 times the British pound. When we declared independence in 1965, we achieved the task of getting our reserves out of the London Bank and the Rhodesian Dollar was born.