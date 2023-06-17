Zimbabwe, West Indies and Sri Lanka head into Qualifier undefeated

Netherlands and Nepal will also both enter the group stages on the back of victories, with the Netherlands overcoming Ireland while Nepal beat Oman.
Rovman Powell’s rapid century helped the West Indies regain composure after they slipped to 198-7 midway through their innings against UAE.
Nicholas Pooran’s 74 had helped the Windies to a commanding position before three wickets in nine balls saw his side stutter.
But Powell combined with Keemo Paul to put on 139 for the eighth wicket, the former eventually dismissed for 105 from just 55 balls as the Windies posted 374 for nine.
Yannic Cariah was again the star of the West Indies attack as he took four for 58 to back up his four-wicket haul in the first warm-up game.
Zimbabwe go two from two after dominant Scotland victory
Brandon McMullen fell one run short of a half-century as Scotland were bowled out for 163 having been put into bat by hosts Zimbabwe.
The right-hander put on an innings-high partnership of 47 runs with Matthew Cross for the second wicket before the latter was bowled by Brad Evans for 32.
McMullen was unable to build another partnership before he was dismissed by Ryan Burl for 49, with late cameos from Jack Jarvis (26) and Christopher McBride (20) pushing Scotland past 150.
In response, Zimbabwe chased the modest total down inside 25 overs with six wickets to spare.
Sikandar Raza top scored with 44 from 28 balls while Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine both made 37, with Micheal Leask’s two quick wickets only providing temporary resistance
