UNICEF Zimbabwe Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, January 1– June 30, 2023

Highlights
• A total of 4,295 children (2,355 girls and 1,940 boys), were treated for wasting during the first half of 2023.
• A total of 1,772,979 people (418,216 males and 1,354,763 females) accessed essential primary health care against an annual target of 1,358,712 between January and June 2023.
• Between January and June 2023, 50,228 people (23,300 Male; 26,988 Female, 108 People with disabilities) were provided with critical WASH supplies to enable 9,543 families to practice safe hygiene and 89,407 people (40,933 male; 48,474 female) were provided with safe water for drinking and domestic purposes.
• A total of 8,273 people (67% female) accessed community based mental health and psychosocial support between January and June 2023.
• A total of 102,590 children (53,347 girls and 49,243 boys) were supported by UNICEF through provision of learning materials to continue accessing formal and non-formal education including early learning.
• UNICEF reached 3 million people with lifesaving messaging on hygiene promotion, including WASH practices for cholera prevention and cholera treatment through interpersonal and multimedia communication.
• As of June 2023, 16,877 (8,952 females) children aged 0 – 14 years, and 13,518 pregnant and lactating women continued to receive HIV treatment in UNICEF supported districts
Situation in Numbers
2,000,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance (HAC 2023)
3,000,000 people in need (HAC 2023
2,000,000 People to be reached (HAC 2023)
900,000 Children to be reached. (HAC 2023)
Funding Overview and Partnerships
UNICEF is appealing for US$ 32.8 million to meet the increased humanitarian needs in the country in 2023 because of the multiple hazards of drought worsened by El Nino events resulting in food and water scarcity, tropical storm Freddy, flash floods, diarrheal disease outbreaks, and the economic crisis. The funding enables UNICEF to provide critical humanitarian assistance to 3 million people including 2 million children in the affected areas. UNICEF Zimbabwe Country Office has received a total of US$ 10.4 million (32% per cent of the total 2023 funding requirement) from various donors that include ECHO, GAVI The Vaccine Alliance, Norway, USAID BHA, USAID (CDC), USA Permanent Mission, FCDO, European Commission, UN OCHA (CERF) and UNICEF Global Thematic.
Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs
Zimbabwe's humanitarian context remains fragile and complex, chronically grappling with climate induced shocks including floods and drought worsened by El Nino events resulting in food and water scarcity, compounded by economic instability, and regular disease outbreaks including typhoid, cholera, and measles. Currently, the country dealing with an outbreak of cholera since the 12th of February 2023 where cases were reported in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province, however, as of the 30th of June, 3,182 suspected cholera cases with 784 culture confirmed positive cases and 19 cholera confirmed deaths had been reported in all the ten provinces of the country.