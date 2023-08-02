The services provided by healthy ecosystems are essential for supporting life. Their loss would have a disproportionately large impact on developing nations. This note highlights the evidence for the development of a scaled-up, integrated biodiversity and sustainable production landscapes investment project for Zimbabwe.
Abstract
Citation
“World Bank. 2023. Valuing Ecosystem Services in Zimbabwe. Agriculture Global Practice Note; July 2023. © Washington, DC: World Bank. http://hdl.handle.net/10986/40118 License: CC BY-NC 3.0 IGO.”