ZANU PF EXPOSED AGAIN

ZANU PF is currently printing yellow posters in Mashonaland West and other parts of Zimbabwe, urging people to boycott the elections tomorrow. The posters have got Chamisa’s face and CCC Logo on them. The propaganda posters are also spreading on Social Media. FAZ agents were spotted in Kadoma this morning distributing the posters.
The message on the poster reads:
DON’T GO AND VOTE!
ELECTION ALREADY RIGGED!
This level of ZANU PF desperation is shocking.
No amount of propaganda will stop the suffering people of Zimbabwe to vote for better life.
YOUR VOTE IS SECRET!
YOUR VOTE IS YOUR FUTURE!
@FREEMAN Advocacy Group.Post published in: Citizen Journalist